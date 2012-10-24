Bobby Womack On World Cafe

Soul legend Bobby Womack was considered a survivor before he'd started work on his long-awaited comeback album The Bravest Man in the Universe. After overcoming hospitalization with pneumonia and successful treatment of colon cancer while in the midst of recording the album, Womack released his finest work in ages over the summer.

The Bravest Man in the Universe is a stunning mix of regretful introspection and hopeful romance, running the gamut from electro-disco to stripped-down storytelling along the way. In this World Cafe session, the singer performs several tracks from the new album, as well as older classics. Womack and the album's producers — Richard Russell of XL Recordings and Damon Albarn of Gorillaz and Blur — also talk with host David Dye about the making of the new record.

