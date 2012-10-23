Bridge Designers Envision Giant Trampolines

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Why walk across a bridge when you can bounce across it? That's what one architecture firm had in mind with its concept for a new bridge in Paris. It looks like a puffy white snake that would cross the River Seine. Pedestrians would bound across the famed river on three giant inflatable trampolines. The idea took third place in a design competition, but, as of now, it is still in the concept phase. Some people might hope that's exactly where it stays. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.