'Another Thing' Wraps With Songs Of Housework Woe

Each week, All Things Considered and Lenore Skenazy, author of the book and blog Free-Range Kids, have brought you "Another Thing," an on-air puzzle to test your cleverness skills. The contest wraps up this week with one final installment of listener responses.

Last week's challenge: A Norwegian study found that couples who split chores equally are more likely to divorce. Come up with the name of a country song about a chore-splitting couple.

Winner: "By the Time I Get to Windex (She'll Be Leaving)," Brian K. Piere, Grimes, Iowa

Runners-Up:

"Too Much Moppin', Not Enough Glowin'," Lusia Mitchell, San Diego

"First I Did the Dishes, Then She Done Me Wrong," Jeff Wachtel, Pacific Palisades, Calif.

"All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight (But I'll Have Everything Cleaned Up for Your Book Club Tomorrow)," Tim Chew, Waxhaw, N.C.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.