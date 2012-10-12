Divine Fits On World Cafe

Divine Fits' pedigree jumps out straight away: The band features Spoon's Britt Daniel, Dan Boeckner of Wolf Parade and Handsome Furs, and New Bomb Turks' Sam Brown. Daniel and Boeckner met a few years ago when Daniel attended a Handsome Furs concert, and the two have remained friends ever since. They eventually formed Divine Fits together, not as a "supergroup" or side project, but as a real band with plans for the future.

A Thing Called Divine Fits ranges from urgent, hypnotic jams to intense and sincere acoustic tunes. As a whole, it blends Daniel and Boeckner's styles and voices into a vibrant, satisfying sound. In this session, Divine Fits' members discuss the making of their debut and perform four of its songs live.

