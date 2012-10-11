Patrick Watson On World Cafe

Polaris Prize-winning singer-songwriter Patrick Watson makes music the way some directors make film: in three dimensions and with lots of emotion. With the aid of guitarist Simon Angell, percussionist Robbie Kuster and bassist Mishka Stein, Watson crafts songs that are experimental in nature, blending cabaret-style pop with classical and indie-rock music.

Earlier this year, Watson and his band released their­ fourth album, Adventures in Your Own Backyard, and is currently on tour across Europe. In this session of World Cafe, the group chats with host David Dye and performs several tracks from the new album.

