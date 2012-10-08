Next: Moon Taxi

Based in Nashville, Tenn., Moon Taxi formed in 2006 on the campus of Belmont University, and released its debut album, Melodica, the following year. The band spent the next few years winning over fans through festival performances and writing material for this year's Cabaret. A departure from the jam-rock sound of Melodica, Cabaret mixes electronic, hip-hop and soul music — inspired in part by Philip Glass, The Beatles, Radiohead and movie director Quentin Tarantino.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.