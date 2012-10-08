© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

World Bank Predicts Slower Growth In East Asia

Published October 8, 2012 at 4:00 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with slower growth in East Asia.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

INSKEEP: That prediction comes from a World Bank report released today. The bank warns of a deeper and longer slowdown in the region caused by weak exports and weak domestic demand.

At the center of all this is a greater than slowing of the Chinese economy. The bank cut its annual growth prediction for China to 7.7 percent, which is down about half a point. Though next year, they expect China's economy to rebound a bit, helped by government stimulus measures. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.