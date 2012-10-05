Parents Of Student In Rutgers Webcam Spy Suicide Case Will Not Sue

The parents of Tyler Clementi, the Rutgers University student who committed suicide soon after he found out his roommate had used a webcam to spy on him kissing another man, have decided not to sue anyone involved in the case.

The New Jersey Star-Ledger reports:

"Joseph and Jane Clementi, of Ridgewood, filed court papers shortly after their son's 2010 death preserving their right to sue Rutgers for damages. But the deadline to file the lawsuit has come and gone.

"The family chose not to sue the university, Dharun Ravi or anyone else associated with the webcam spying that preceded Clementi's suicide, said Paul Mainardi, the family's attorney."

Mainardi confirmed to the paper that this was the end of the legal road for the parents.

"They are devoting their energies to the positive work of the Tyler Clementi Foundation," he told the paper.

Ravi, who was Clementi's roommate, served 20 days in jail for his conviction on charges of bias intimidation and invasion of privacy.

