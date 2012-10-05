© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Guards Chastised For Showing Inmates Prison Flick

Published October 5, 2012 at 7:15 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. When you board a plane, there's a good chance the in-flight movie will not be about a plane crash. Guards at a Russian prison were less careful when choosing a movie to show inmates. Prosecutors say the prisoners were shown "Next Three Days." That's the Russell Crowe, Elizabeth Banks movie about a jailbreak. Prosecutors reprimanded the guards, calling the film a Hollywood jailbreak manual that fails to promote correction of inmates and prevention of new crimes. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.