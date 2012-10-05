Court Clears Way For Terror Suspect To Be Sent From U.K. To U.S.

"After a legal battle covering several years in each case, five suspected terrorists, including radical cleric Abu Hamza al-Masri will be extradited to the U.S, U.K. judges have ruled." And, the BBC adds, Britain's Home Office "said it welcomed the High Court's decision. 'We are now working to extradite these men as quickly as possible,' a spokesman said."

The cleric is wanted in the U.S. "for allegedly trying to set up a terrorist training camp in Oregon."

As we reported last month, Queen Elizabeth II herself wanted him to be sent to the U.S. for prosecution.

