The Final Season Of 'Jersey Shore' Begins Thursday

And today's last word in business concerns another unlikely franchise, "Jersey Shore."

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: I love "Jersey Shore."

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: I love Guido.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "JERSEY SHORE")

PAUL DELVECCHIO: There's no way I'm going to Jersey without my hair jell.

The MTV reality show begins its sixth and final season tonight. The show's producers say they want to go out on a high - and the ratings still are. So, say goodbye to Snooky and the guy who nicknamed himself The Situation.

INSKEEP: Aww. They're part of a cast of self-described Guidos and Guidettes - mostly 20-something Italian Americans, dedicated to tanning, boozing and fist pumping to techno music. "Jersey Shore" debuted in 2009, you may recall. It followed eight cast members living and partying together in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, and the crew went on to film in Miami and Florence, Italy.

MONTAGNE: They started spinoff shows and made Barbara Walters list of the 10 most fascinating people. Snooky even exchanged tweets with John McCain, protesting a tax on tanning salons.

INSKEEP: And if you're wondering how "Jersey Shore" affected our culture, remember that it brought in huge ratings worldwide. Yes, for some people in the world, that is their view of America. And the show also ushered in a new wave of voyeuristic reality shows like "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo."

And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News - Boo Boo - I'm Steve Inskeep.

