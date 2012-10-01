Next: The Lighthouse And The Whaler

The Lighthouse and the Whaler is a band based in Cleveland, Ohio, though its name actually references the waters off the coast of Massachusetts. Originally, Michael LoPresti and Aaron Smith were its only members, and the very first song they wrote together, "The Field Song," ended up picked for a Paste sampler CD.

Shortly thereafter, the duo put out a four-song EP, and released a self-produced album the following year. After a few tracks from the self-titled record were picked up by radio stations, LoPresti and Smith embarked on an American tour. Along the way, Matthew LoPresti, Mark Poro and Steve Diaz joined The Lighthouse and the Whaler, though as of September, Smith no longer plays with the group. The band played SXSW this past March and caught the attention of MTV, Spinner and others; it's shared the stage with The Dodos, Givers and Sufjan Stevens.

This segment of World Cafe: Next features two songs from The Lighthouse and the Whaler's album This Is an Adventure: "Little Vessels" and "Chromatic," as well as a free download of "Venice."

