It's All Politics, Sept. 27, 2012

Published September 28, 2012 at 12:03 PM EDT
Supporters hold up an Ohio sign as President Obama speaks at a campaign event at Kent State University on Wednesday in Kent, Ohio.

Less than six weeks to go and President Obama seems to have opened up a lead in the battleground states of Ohio, Virginia and Florida. Aside from poor economic numbers and worsening international events, Mitt Romney's best hope lies in the debates, which begin next week. Also to no one's surprise — and Sen. Claire McCaskill's delight — Todd Akin stays in the Missouri Senate race.

Join NPR's Ron Elving and Ken Rudin for the latest political news in this week's roundup.

