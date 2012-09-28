PNC Bank's Website Is Victim Of Cyber Attack

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news begins with a cyber attack.

PNC Bank says its website is the latest victim of a denial-of-service attack. This follows cyber assaults in the past week and a half on US Bank, Wells Fargo and Bank of America.

Users who tried to access the bank's websites had trouble loading the pages, or couldn't get into their accounts. But officials say the accounts were not compromised.

Senator Joe Lieberman, who chairs the Senate's Homeland Security Committee, has fingered Iran as the culprit in these attacks, saying it's retaliation for U.S. sanctions. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.