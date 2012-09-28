© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Briton Walks On Water In Human Hampster Wheel

Published September 28, 2012 at 6:47 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Chris Todd is about to prove that a human can walk on water - sort of. The British man plans to cross the Irish Sea in something resembling a human hamster wheel. He walks, the wheel spins, and that powers his homemade vehicle. He's covering 66 miles in two days to raise money for charity. To hydrate, he expects to down 30 liters of water. To celebrate, well, if all goes well, he'll be in Ireland. He says he's looking forward to a cold pint of Guinness. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.