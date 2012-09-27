Photos: Inside And Around North Korea's Still-Unfinished 'Hotel Of Doom'

Construction of the Ryugyong hotel in Pyongyang, North Korea, began in 1987 — but was halted for 16 years by a lack of funds. The still-unfinished 105-story skyscraper has become something of a symbol of that nation's "thwarted ambitions," as the BBC says.

But thanks to Koryo Tours, which runs trips to the communist state, we do have some new photos of the ominous-looking "Hotel of Doom." The company has posted some shots on Facebook and has shared them with the Associated Press. Koryo tells the BBC that the hotel may finally be finished in two or three years. Unless the money runs out again, of course.

(H/T to NPR's Scott Neuman.)

