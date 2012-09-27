Netanyahu To Press For 'Red Line' On Iran

When Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the U.N. General Assembly today he will "argue for the need to set a 'red line' for Iran's nuclear program," Reuters reports.

NPR's Michele Kelemen adds that Netanyahu has "been urging the Obama administration to spell out clear red lines that would trigger military action" against Iran if it appears to be near to developing or acquiring nuclear weapons.

And as Michele tells our Newscast Desk, Netanyahu will be addressing the assembly "a day after Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who used his address to discussion his vision for a new world order and to take several swipes at Israel, including calling it a fake government."

Also due to address the assembly today: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Reuters says he will press to "raise the Palestinians' U.N. status from 'observer entity' to 'observer state' — the same rank as that granted to the Vatican."

We'll watch for news from both men's addresses.

