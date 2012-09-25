Husky On World Cafe

The Australian folk-rock band Husky takes its name from frontman and chief songwriter Husky Gawenda, whose croon soars over the group's artfully crafted instrumentals. Husky is the first Aussie band signed to Sub Pop Records — and, with its lush harmonies and thoughtfully crafted lyrics, it fits right in with its labelmates and indie-folk contemporaries in Fleet Foxes.

Forever So, Husky's debut, sounds mature and polished, though it was recorded in a makeshift recording bungalow in the back of Gawenda's house in Melbourne in 2010. The album was later mixed by producer Noah Georgeson, who has worked with Joanna Newsom and The Strokes. Since Forever So's release, Husky has toured with Devendra Banhart, Noah and the Whale and Gotye, among others.

In this installment of World Cafe, the band talks with WXPN's David Dye about the music scene in Melbourne, finding inspiration for its songs and winning Triple J's competition Unearthed.

