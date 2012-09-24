Next: Lightning Love

Lightning Love is an indie-pop trio from Ypsilanti, Mich. The band is led by quirky pop singer Leah Diehl, who originally started Lightning Love as a solo project, recording demos in her basement. As she gained attention online, Diehl was asked to play some shows in the Midwest, so to round out her live sound, Diehl teamed up with her friend Ben Collins and her brother Aaron Diehl, who play guitar and drums, respectively.

Lightning Love released its third record, Blonde Album, in August. The disc features songs with heavy synths and catchy piano parts, which form unexpectedly charming, twee pop tunes when combined with Diehl's chirpy vocals and brooding lyrics. This segment of World Cafe: Next features two songs from Blonde Album: "Awkward" and "Together," as well as a free download of the song "Deadbeat."

