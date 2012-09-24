© 2021
Canadian Man Returns To Ireland To Find Lost Love

Published September 24, 2012 at 7:10 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Sandy Crocker has gone more than 500 miles for love. The Canadian man was touring in Ireland when he met a freckled woman with reddish brown hair. They spoke for a couple minutes at a café, then she left. Back in Canada, he was heartbroken.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I'M GONNA BE (500 MILES)")

THE PROCLAIMERS: (Singing) But I would walk 500 miles, and I would walk 500 more...

GREENE: Now Crocker's back in Ireland and plans to spend a months searching for the girl who got away. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.