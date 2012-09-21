Band Of Horses On World Cafe

Two years after the success of 2010's Grammy-nominated Infinite Arms, the twangy rock group Band of Horses just returned with a new album titled Mirage Rock. The record was produced by Glyn Johns, who has worked with legendary artists such as Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones and, more recently, Ryan Adams and Kings of Leon.

Band of Horses rose to underground success in 2004 after attracting the attention of Seattle's Sub Pop label by opening for Iron & Wine. The group has since experienced numerous lineup changes, but founding member Ben Bridwell remains the lead singer and songwriter.

In this installment of World Cafe, Bridwell talks with WXPN's David Dye about working with Glyn Johns and moving forward without abandoning the band's roots. This session also features a live recording from Band of Horses' World Cafe Live performance last month.

This episode of World Cafe originally aired on Sept. 21, 2012.

