To Celebrate A New Cub, Listen Again To NPR's Ode To The 'Panda Cam'

By Mark Memmott
Published September 18, 2012 at 11:23 AM EDT
A composite of images from the panda cam, showing Mei Xiang during and after giving birth.
The birth this week of a giant panda cub at Washington's National Zoo brings back fond memories and generates new excitement for Morning Edition supervising senior editor Kitty Eisele.

As Kitty reminds us, in 2005 she filed something of an "ode to the panda cam" when Mei Xiang (who gave birth Sunday) brought "butter stick" (later named Tai Shan) into the world.

"I am mesmerized watching him on my computer on panda cam," Kitty said back then of the little guy.

Now, she and many other panda fans have another newborn to watch. It's too soon, though, to see the new cub. He or she is just too small at this point.

But if you want to join those who are anxiously watching, the zoo's panda cams are here.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
