Next: Holy Ghost Tent Revival

Since 2008, the North Carolina band Holy Ghost Tent Revival has been crafting a sound rooted in its members' Southern upbringing. Along the way, it's made the transition from playing acoustic bluegrass and folk to becoming a soul-rock horn band that recalls '60s and '70s classic-rock influences such as The Band and The Flying Burrito Brothers, contemporary indie-rock acts like Dr. Dog, and New Orleans brass-band jazz.

In this edition of World Cafe: Next, hear two songs from Holy Ghost Tent Revival's latest record, Sweat Like the Old Days -- and download the track "Alpha Dogs."

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.