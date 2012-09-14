On Your Cellphone At The Movies? Watch For Ninjas

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. You've heard warnings to turn off your cell phone at the movies. If you disobey in London, you may be attacked by ninjas. The Prince Charles Cinema is shushing patrons using people in skin-tight body suits. If you're talking on the phone, a ninja will appear out of the darkness to shut you down, though we do not know if they have a license to kill. The ninjas, by the way, are not paid. They are people who volunteer to get to watch the movie while in costume. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.