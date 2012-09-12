Patterson Hood On World Cafe

Southern rhythms have always been in Patterson Hood's blood. Born in Alabama as the son of David Hood, a bassist for the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section, young Patterson started writing songs at age 8. Much later, he became famous for writing and performing songs with the country-rock band Drive-By Truckers — and began simultaneously producing solo work in 2004.

Hood enlisted Drive-By Truckers bandmate David Barbe for the creation of his new solo album, Heat Lightning Rumbles in the Distance, which came out this week. Heat Lightning grew out of a dark period following Hood's divorce; here, he explains to World Cafe host David Dye why this album was the "most intimate and personal record" of his career.

This segment originally aired on September 12, 2012.

