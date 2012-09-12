© 2021
Gettysburg's Electric Battle Map Up For Sale

Published September 12, 2012 at 6:00 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This may be the closest you can ever get to owning your own Civil War battlefield. Generations of tourists saw a map at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania - 29 feet on each side laid on the floor. This relief map features electric lights to show the battle. The Pittsburgh Post Gazette says after building a new visitor's center, the National Park Service is cautioning off the old map. Not one person has made an offer, though bidding started at $5. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.