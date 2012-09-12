Alaska Fisherman Rescued From Plastic Bin

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. When high waves flipped over Ryan Hunter Harris' fishing boat off the coast of Alaska, his crewmate got back to shore in a survival suit. Harris wasn't so lucky. He spent the next 26 hours adrift in a plastic bin used to store fish. Eventually, another fishing crew picked him up. Harris told Reuters he kept his spirits up singing songs, including "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer" and, of course, "Row, Row, Row Your Boat."