Kelly Hogan On World Cafe

Kelly Hogan is a professional backup singer who spends a lot of time on the road with her friends Neko Case, Jakob Dylan, Andrew Bird, Robyn Hitchcock and many others. For her long-awaited new album, I Like to Keep Myself in Pain, Hogan recruited the aforementioned musicians and others — including M. Ward and the late Vic Chesnutt — to write the songs.

In this interview and session for World Cafe, Hogan describes how she finally got her own record deal — and recruited more than 40 musicians to help with I Like to Keep Myself in Pain.

