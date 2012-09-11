GoDaddy Says Outage Was Not Caused By Hack

The web hosting company GoDaddy says it has finished an investigation into yesterday's outages and the company has concluded that it was not caused by an external hack.

As we told you yesterday, many of GoDaddy's members complained that their websites were inaccesible for a while on Monday. The company hosts some 5 million websites and has registered more than 53 million domain names.

"The service outage was not caused by external influences," GoDaddy said in a statement. "It was not a 'hack' and it was not a denial of service attack (DDoS). We have determined the service outage was due to a series of internal network events that corrupted router data tables."

If you remember, a member of Anonymous who goes by the Twitter alias Anonymous Own3r claimed responsibility for downing the service.

GoDaddy added that customer data was never at risk.

