© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Wahahah Founder Laughs All The Way To The Bank

Published September 7, 2012 at 4:00 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And today's last word in business comes from China, and the word is: Wahaha. That's the name of China's third-largest beverage company. It sells soda, juice and other bottled drinks.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

The name means laughing children. It turned out the man who runs it is the one with the most to laugh about.

INSKEEP: Zong Qing Hou is now the richest man in China, according to Bloomberg billionaire's index, which calculated his net worth to be $21.6 billion.

MONTAGNE: He founded Wahaha 25 years ago with a $22,000 loan. Last year, the company earned about $11 billion in revenue.

INSKEEP: Laughing all the way to the bank - Wahaha.

(LAUGHTER)

MONTAGNE: And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION, from NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.