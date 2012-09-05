2 McDonald's Restaurants In India To Go Vegetarian

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Last word in business today is: hold the meat.

Western fast food chains trying to expand in India have come up against the widespread taboo against eating beef. Many Indians consider cows sacred.

And that is a supersized problem for McDonald's, as you can imagine. So now, in a nod to local customs, McDonald's is planning to open two outlets that serve no meat at all. One of those vegetarian-only McDonald's will be in the city of Amritsar, home to the Golden Temple, the holiest site for India's Sikh religion. The other will be near a Hindu mountain shrine.

INSKEEP: If this sounds radical, McDonald's is actually late to the game. Domino's already has all vegetarian pizza stores in India. And this week a subway opened its all veggie sandwich outlet in India's Punjab state.

