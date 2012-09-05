Election Results Could End Pot-Selling Coffee Shops

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. If you think the stakes are high in our presidential election, consider the Netherlands. Next week's election could seal the fate of Amsterdam coffee shops that also sell pot to foreign tourists. Some parties favor and others oppose a plan to restrict the shops' businesses. CafÃ© owners are struggling to get their customers to the polls. All they have to do is find pot smokers who are tuned in and not too apathetic to vote. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.