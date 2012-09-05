© 2021
Doolittle Doesn't Want To Talk To Stuck Alligator

Published September 5, 2012 at 7:20 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a tale of mistaken identity. A Michigan man was mowing his lawn when he saw what looked like a tail moving. It belonged to an alligator stuck in the window well of his house. An animal rescue employee finally helped out. But for a while, authorities didn't believe the man's story because of his name - Terry Doolittle. Not unlike Dr. Doolittle, that fictional character who speaks to animals. No relation, but they thought he was just being funny. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.