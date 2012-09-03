© 2021
Next: Jordan Hull

Published September 3, 2012 at 12:00 PM EDT
Jordan Hull.

Jordan Hull has always been a creative type. Growing up in Dayton, Ohio, Hull explored theater, writing and painting, and eventually got into music as an escape during his rebellious high-school years. Now in Nashville, the 23-year-old singer-songwriter writes lyrics that draw inspiration from great troubadours of yesteryear, including Bob Dylan and Woody Guthrie.

After working with the Philadelphia band Toy Soldiers, Hull recently released his solo album, Who's Gonna Teach You to Live, which embraces an appealing mix of indie folk and pop-rock. Hear "Better Judgement" and "How Are You Gonna Live" from that album in this installment of World Cafe Next.

