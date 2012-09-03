Next: Jordan Hull

Jordan Hull has always been a creative type. Growing up in Dayton, Ohio, Hull explored theater, writing and painting, and eventually got into music as an escape during his rebellious high-school years. Now in Nashville, the 23-year-old singer-songwriter writes lyrics that draw inspiration from great troubadours of yesteryear, including Bob Dylan and Woody Guthrie.

After working with the Philadelphia band Toy Soldiers, Hull recently released his solo album, Who's Gonna Teach You to Live, which embraces an appealing mix of indie folk and pop-rock. Hear "Better Judgement" and "How Are You Gonna Live" from that album in this installment of World Cafe Next.

