Teaching Reading In Clarksburg, W.Va.

By Linton Weeks
Published August 30, 2012 at 11:30 AM EDT
Addressing illiteracy in West Virginia.
So far this year 21 tutors — under the aegis of Literacy Volunteers of Harrison County — have helped 80 students in and around Clarksburg and Harrison County.

"Many of the adults we tutor have lost their jobs, and now find themselves ill-equipped to find employment in today's job market," says Director Kim Payne. "Most of them are working toward a GED, but many of them have high school diplomas. However, the workplace has changed over the years, and now most jobs require not only higher reading and math levels, but computer skills as well."

So LVHC teaches computer skills, too.

