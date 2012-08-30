Family Band On World Cafe

The Brooklyn-based ambient-folk duo Family Band is a collaboration between visual artist turned frontwoman Kim Krans and her husband, former heavy-metal guitarist Jonny Ollsin. Together, they craft beautifully dark, folk-influenced songs, which they fittingly describe as "heavy mellow."

Inspiration for the chilly, haunting music on their second album (Grace & Lies) came from ghostly figures Krans says she saw near the couple's cabin in upstate New York, where they recorded the majority of the record. The pair returns to World Cafe to play songs from Grace & Lies — including their collaboration with Grizzly Bear's Dan Rossen, "Again."

