Anti-Trafficking Barista In Houston, Texas

By Michelle Coffey
Published August 30, 2012 at 1:30 PM EDT
Serving coffee at A 2nd Cup.

My friend Erica Raggett is one of those rare individuals who, when she heard about something atrocious, didn't forget about it, feel sad about it, or throw money at it.

She did something about it.

The just-opened A 2nd Cup is Erica's vision of a non-profit coffee shop that seeks to raise awareness of human trafficking in the Houston community, partner with other anti-trafficking organizations and fund aftercare solutions for survivors.

We are now open two days a week in the Heights neighborhood and we are looking for permanent space.

Michelle, who met Erica at church, is a Senior Designer at a design and marketing firm. She is on the board of A 2nd Cup and listens to KUHF.

Michelle Coffey