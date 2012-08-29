VIDEO: Hurricane Isaac As Seen From The International Space Station

For a bit of perspective on just how big Isaac is, NASA has released a video taken from the International Space Station, yesterday.

It shows the tropical cyclone churning slowly, its outer bands stretching for 200 miles:

Update at 12:47 p.m. ET. Isaac At Night:

While we were looking for information on the video above, we stumbled upon an even more stunning image taken by Jesse Allen and Robert Simmon of NASA's Earth Observatory.

Mike Carlowicz, of NASA, explains how this image was made:

"Early on August 28, 2012, the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on the Suomi-NPP satellite captured this nighttime view of Tropical Storm Isaac and the cities near the Gulf Coast of the United States. The image was acquired just after local midnight by the VIIRS "day-night band," which detects light in a range of wavelengths from green to near-infrared and uses light intensification to enable the detection of dim signals. In this case, the clouds of Isaac were lit by moonlight."

