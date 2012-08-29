© 2021
Using Energy For Good In Houston, Texas

By Robert Hallett
Published August 29, 2012 at 3:30 PM EDT
In the Literacy Lab.
Chuck Yates is a senior managing director at a private equity firm in Houston. Almost every senior energy executive in town knows him well.

A while back, Chuck learned of the Youth Development Center, a non-profit organization that inspires and equips inner city kids to achieve academic success.

Chuck organizes an annual dinner at the House of Blues where a notable energy personality is roasted by his peers. The dinner is the main source of YDC's funding.

This is a great example of how one person can make a difference in the lives of kids who most need help.

Robert Hallett is a senior vice president at Eagle Rock Energy Partners. He listens to KUHF.

