Using Energy For Good In Houston, Texas

Chuck Yates is a senior managing director at a private equity firm in Houston. Almost every senior energy executive in town knows him well.

A while back, Chuck learned of the Youth Development Center, a non-profit organization that inspires and equips inner city kids to achieve academic success.

Chuck organizes an annual dinner at the House of Blues where a notable energy personality is roasted by his peers. The dinner is the main source of YDC's funding.

This is a great example of how one person can make a difference in the lives of kids who most need help.

Robert Hallett is a senior vice president at Eagle Rock Energy Partners. He listens to KUHF.

