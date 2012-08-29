Finding A Home In Arlington, Va.

/ Courtesy of Caroline Lacey / Phillip seeks shelter.

/ Courtesy of Caroline Lacey / Looking for the right dog.

/ Courtesy of Caroline Lacey / Choice made; Phillip has a home.

Who: A family looking for a dog and a black dog named Phillip

What: Lucky Dog Animal Rescue adoption event

When: Sat., Aug. 18, 2012

Where: Dogma Dog Bakery, Arlington Va.

Why: Lucky Dog Animal Rescue is an all-volunteer, non-profit animal rescue organization devoted to saving the lives of homeless animals and spreading the word about responsible pet ownership.

Caroline Lacey is a photographer in suburban Washington. She listens to WAMU.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.