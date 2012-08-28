Saying Thanks In Hattiesburg, Miss.

Every year since 1994, volunteers from the Hattiesburg Jaycees have been holding a blood drive to replenish the area's blood supply. This Friday, the group will be grilling burgers and hot dogs for anyone willing to kick off Labor Day Weekend by donating at the Labor of Love Blood Drive.

"We also have a Fourth of July First Responder Cookout every year to feed our local law enforcement officers and staff, firefighters and emergency medical technicians," Jaycee President Lisa Foster tells NPR, "as a thank you to those who don't get to cookout with their families and friends."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.