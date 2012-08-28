Reaching Age 100 Is No Reason To Slow Down

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a salute to America's most senior citizen. Besse Cooper, the world's oldest living person, turned 116 over the weekend. For her birthday, Walton County, Georgia named a bridge after her. Over at Facebook headquarters, tech savvy Florence Detlor was honored by Mark Zuckerberg. At 101, Detlor is the social network's oldest registered user. She has more than 600 friends. According to her Facebook profile, she's looking for a good book to read. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.