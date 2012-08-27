United Flight Attendant, 83, Ends 63-Year Career

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Happy retirement, Ron Akana. After flying over the Pacific thousands of times, the 83-year-old made his final trip as a United Airlines flight attendant yesterday, going from Denver to Honolulu. He got his job in 1949 and met plenty of stars onboard. His most important meeting, though, in the early '60s, when a coworker left a note about a new flight attendant who became his wife. By that point, he must've been making a little more than $185 a month, which was his starting salary. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.