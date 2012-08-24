The Tallest Man On Earth On World Cafe

Swedish singer-songwriter Kristian Matsson is a modern-day troubadour whose crooning voice and acoustic folk songs often get him compared to Bob Dylan. Matsson recently released his third full-length solo album, There's No Leaving Now, under the moniker The Tallest Man on Earth.

In June, Matsson stopped by Philadelphia to play to a sold-out audience for an XPN Live Friday Free at Noon Concert, and in July he drew a huge crowd to his performance at the Newport Folk Festival. In this World Cafe session, he chats with David Dye about his recording process and plays four songs from There's No Leaving Now.

This segment originally aired on August 24, 2012.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.