Michelle Obama Meets With Victims Of Sikh Temple Shooting

By Eyder Peralta
Published August 23, 2012 at 5:55 PM EDT
First lady Michelle Obama greets Sikh temple secretary of the board of trustees Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, left, and Oak Creek, Wis.

First lady Michelle Obama met with the victims of the Sikh Temple shooting in Oak Creek, Wis. today.

The AP reports that Obama met with the families of the those killed and those were wounded in the shooting.

The AP adds:

"Temple official Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal says Obama offered her sympathies Thursday for the Aug. 5 tragedy. He says her appearance is a 'wonderful gesture.'

"She met with families in a hallway of the Oak Creek high school.

"Dahaliwal says Sikhs have taken comfort in the knowledge the shooting has at least helped them educate the world about their religion."

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Obama did not take questions from reporters.

The paper spoke to Gurjeet Singh whose uncle, Santokh Singh, was shot. Gurjeet said his uncle could hardly walk, but he was excited to meet the first lady so he made the trip.

Seven people — including the presumed gunman — were killed at the temple shooting.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
