Drought Assists Police With Marijuana Finds

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Indiana police found something good about the drought. This awful season for many Midwestern farmers helps the search for marijuana. Pot growers often leave an open space to grow marijuana in the middle of a corn field. But as drought turns, corn crops brown, marijuana remains a distinctive green. A trooper tells the News and Tribune the pot is easier to spot from the air. It's hardier than corn, he says, adding: It's not called weed for nothing. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.