JD McPherson On World Cafe

JD McPherson's "big break" came when he introduced himself to producer and bassist Jimmy Sutton of The Four Charms via MySpace. After receiving several of McPherson's demos, Sutton immediately recognized his talent, and the Oklahoma native moved to Chicago to begin recording with Sutton. The pair released a music video for "North Side Gal," which became a viral hit.

McPherson released his debut album, Signs and Signifiers, in April. The album captures his appreciation of classic rock 'n' roll; the guitarist's gift lies in his ability to repackage timeless sounds into catchy, relevant tunes. This past summer, he played WXPN's XPoNential Music Festival in Camden, N.J., and now he returns to play songs from his new album and chat with World Cafe host David Dye.

This segment originally aired on August 22, 2012.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.