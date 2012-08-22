Community Soup In Silver City, Nev.

On the last Friday of each month, my 72-year-old mother, Cashion Callaway, makes a sit-down soup dinner for her community in Silver City.

Young people are invited to come early to help with food preparation and meal set up, which they have done enthusiastically for 5 years now. She takes this opportunity to teach them about cooking and nutrition. Through her example, the kids also learn about commitment and service.

Adults are encouraged to donate the necessary ingredients, and to refrain from using the forum for political purposes.

To me, this is community building at its best.

Malala Elston lives in Silver Spring, Md., and listens to WAMU.

