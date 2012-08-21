Sara Watkins On World Cafe

Former Nickel Creek fiddler Sara Watkins is a musical protege, both as a vocalist and as a multi-instrumentalist who plays the guitar, mandolin and ukulele. Watkins enjoyed widespread success in Nickel Creek, which included her older brother Sean and childhood friend Chris Thile.

When Nickel Creek disbanded in 2007 after a string of best-selling albums, Watkins threw herself into her solo career. Watkins' most recent release, Sun Midnight Sun, features an impressive cast of contributors, including Fiona Apple in a reworking of The Everly Brothers' "You're the One I Love." Hear more of Watkins' new songs in this session of World Cafe.

