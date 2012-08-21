© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Drug Free in Dublin, N.H.

By Emma Edelman
Published August 21, 2012 at 7:00 AM EDT
Sofia Capria of Phoenix House.
Sofia Capria of Phoenix House.

As a volunteer at the Phoenix House Academy of Dublin, 21-year-old Sofia Capria helps teenagers battle drug and alcohol addiction — just as she did herself three years ago.

"Right away, I was hooked," Sofia says of her own drug use, which began at age 11. But for her, the road to recovery wasn't easy.

After struggling with addiction and an eating disorder she got the help she needed at the Dublin Academy — one of many nationwide. Today, Sofia is a treatment spokesperson dedicated to helping other teens make the same positive changes.

"It's difficult," she says. "And it's inspiring."

Emma Edelman is Digital Media Specialist at Phoenix House. She listens to WNYC.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Emma Edelman