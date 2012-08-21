Drug Free in Dublin, N.H.

As a volunteer at the Phoenix House Academy of Dublin, 21-year-old Sofia Capria helps teenagers battle drug and alcohol addiction — just as she did herself three years ago.

"Right away, I was hooked," Sofia says of her own drug use, which began at age 11. But for her, the road to recovery wasn't easy.

After struggling with addiction and an eating disorder she got the help she needed at the Dublin Academy — one of many nationwide. Today, Sofia is a treatment spokesperson dedicated to helping other teens make the same positive changes.

"It's difficult," she says. "And it's inspiring."

Emma Edelman is Digital Media Specialist at Phoenix House. She listens to WNYC.

